School addresses medical marijuana issues

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The legalization of medical marijuana in Arkansas has many businesses redirecting policy and procedures, including schools.
Greene County Tech Superintendent Gene Weeks said there are no accommodations on medical marijuana on school grounds, regardless of having a medical marijuana card.
He says the school sees two to five expulsions a year from students under the influence.
“There’s not a year that we don’t deal with a student being under the influence of having possession of marijuana,” Weeks said.
There are a total of 3,800 students in the school district. Weeks said the expulsions for medical marijuana are slim in comparison.
“Are the numbers high? Not really," he said. "Not with as many kids as we have. Unfortunately, those few kids will make a bad decision and bring those items or come to school under the influence.”
Weeks says he hopes those prescribed any medications will keep them put safely away.
“Any parent that does have a prescription and that is the drug prescribed to them, like any prescription drug, keep them locked up and away from young children,” he added.
The school’s policy and handbook do address the issues.
There are no accommodations for an employee or students to use medical marijuana. If he or she is on campus under the influence, it is no exception.
Weeks said if an employee is in a safety-sensitive position, such as a bus driver, and fails a drug test, an employee can be terminated regardless of whether or not an employee has a medical marijuana card.
However, he says before writeups or terminations are ever made, the school consults legal attorneys to make sure they’re following laws.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.