Steele man arrested after police say he shot at his neighbor

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steele man is facing charges, after police say he shot at his neighbor.
According to the Steele Police Department, on Sunday Jan 19, officers responded to a call on Smith Street.
When officers arrived, they spoke with a victim who said his neighbor, pointed a gun at him and then fired a shot at him.
Officers found the suspect and the gun in question a short time later.
Phillip Lineberry 70, of Steele was arrested, and has been charged with assault.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.