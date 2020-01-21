Student Resource Officer’s car gets new look

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plain School Resource Officer’s car is not so plain now.
Marmaduke’s school resource officer’s vehicle is now wrapped and ready to be shown off.
The project finished up just in time for the D.A.R.E. program to kick off Tuesday.
The stickers on the vehicle are designed to engage students and let people know there are armed persons on campus.
Matthew Pruett, SRO and D.A.R.E. instructor, said it can deter unwanted people.
“One thing about the stickers, it’s a deterrent for people who may want to come and do harm to anybody at the school or anything like that,” Pruett said. “When they walk in the doors, the first thing they see is this vehicle sitting at the doors with all the decals on it and the police markings.”
Many organizations made this donation a reality, with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department donating the vehicle for use.
Local businesses contributed to the lights and radio found inside the car.
Lastly, First National Bank paid for the stickers to be designed and placed. Pruett said the help doesn’t go unnoticed.
“We appreciate it so very much,” Pruett said. “Without donors like this, we wouldn’t be able to make the [D.A.R.E.] program happen.”
