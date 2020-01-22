14-3 Arkansas basketball preps for Wednesday matchup at Mississippi State

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
Arkansas completes a run of playing six of 10 games on road with a road contest at Mississippi State on Wednesday (Jan. 21). Tipoff is set for 6 pm (CT) and the game will be telecast on the SEC Network.
Versus Mississippi State
This will be the 63rd meeting between Arkansas and Mississippi State. The Razorbacks own a 33-29 advantage in the series, including a 28-25 since Arkansas joined the SEC in 1991-92.
The series has been dominated by the home team as each team is 21-7 versus the other when playing at home.
Mississippi State has won four straight (snapping a 5-game win streak by the Razorbacks).
LAST SEASON:
– Arkansas had a cold start to the second half and Mississippi State used a 23-1 run to get a 77-67 win at Bud Walton Arena.
– Arkansas, who led by six at halftime, scored the first two points of the second half on two free throws by Daniel Gafford, but the Razorbacks would ultimately miss its first 14 shots from the field. Mississippi State went from down eight to up 14 midway through the second half.
– However, Mason Jones, who tied a then career-high with 30 points, kept Arkansas within striking distance. The Bulldogs never folded and Quinndary Weatherspoon thwarted Arkansas’ final push with a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put his Bulldogs up 12 with three minutes to play.
– Weatherspoon finished with 22 and was joined in double figures by Tyson Carter (18), Reggie Perry (12) and Robert Woodard II (10).
How Arkansas off-sets Rebounding Deficit
While Arkansas only ranks 177th in the NCAA in defensive rebounds….
^ Arkansas is getting a school-record 70.7 percent of available rebounds on the defensive end (Arkansas gets 25.88 defensive rebounds per game and opponents only get 10.7 offensive rebs per game).
^ Mason Jones ranks 6th in the SEC in defensive rebounds per game (5.2).
Arkansas still leads the NCAA in 3-point defense, opponents make just 23.4%.
Arkansas is 1st in the SEC in fewest turnovers per game (12.1).
Arkansas is 1st in the SEC in forcing the most turnovers per game (17.53).
Arkansas is 2nd in the SEC In assist-to-turnover ratio (1.05).
Taking Care of the Ball in SEC Play
In SEC play, Arkansas leads the league in fewest turnover (8.8/gm) and forcing the most turnovers (15.6). The Hogs have a league-best turnover margin of +6.8. The next closest is Alabama at +2.6.
In SEC play, Arkansas has 61 assists and a league-low 44 turnovers for an SEC-best assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.4.
