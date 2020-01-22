Big Lake NWR plans siphon installation, public input wanted

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) -Hunters across Region 8 now have a chance to voice their comments and concerns for a project idea in Mississippi County.
The Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Manila wants to complete a siphon installation at their facility.
The siphon will transport excess water from Ditch 81 to private property, helping with the wildlife habitat.
If you’re interested in commenting on the upcoming project, call Big Lake NWR at (870) 564-2429 by Feb. 2.
