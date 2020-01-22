Blytheville police investigates shooting of juvenile

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating after a juvenile showed up to the emergency room shot.
Police responded to Great River Medical Center around 11 p.m. Tuesday about the shooting.
Officers did not get many details from the juvenile before he was transferred to Regional One Health in Memphis.
However, witnesses did say the boy was shot on Lonnie Street in Blytheville.
Police did not find a crime scene, but the shooting is being investigated.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crimestoppers at 844-910-STOP (7867).
You can also send tips to blythevillecrimestoppers.com
