Blytheville police investigating robbery at McDonald’s

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -An early morning robbery on Saturday has Blytheville police searching for a suspect.
According to a press release, the robbery happened at McDonald’s on 3703 S. Division Street around 4 a.m. on Jan. 18.
Police said an employee was opening the restaurant when a man with a gun demanded the safe be opened.
When the victim told the man they didn’t have the keys to the safe, the suspect took the keys to her vehicle and left.
Officers reportedly saw the vehicle leaving the parking lot and a pursuit began.
The suspect ultimately left the scene on foot after a short pursuit and officers couldn’t locate him.
According to the release, the suspect is a black male wearing dark clothing and a dark toboggan.
Anyone with information can call police at 870-763-4411 or call Blytheville Crimestoppers at 844-910-STOP (7867).
