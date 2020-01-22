BRTC receives grant to help nursing program, train students

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A nearly $150,000 grant will provide a key opportunity for nursing students to receive training for their future.
The $148,387 grant from the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas was given to Black River Technical College during an event at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould.
The money will be used to buy two pieces of equipment, officials said. According to a media release, the equipment includes a SimMan3G manikin and MedDispense equipment for a teaching facility that will open in fall 2020.
Ramonda Housh, dean of nursing with BRTC, said the grant will help students build their future in a competitive world.
“These two pieces of equipment will provide students an enhanced education. They will be able to be trained appropriately and know what their role is in the workforce,” Housh said.
