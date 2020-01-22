City of Osceola announces unexpected budget cuts

By Lauren Frederick | January 21, 2020 at 8:06 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 8:06 PM

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) -In Mississippi County, a city is making some major changes after some unexpected budget cuts.

On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Osceola called a special council meeting to present the cuts from 5 to 10%.

According to Mayor Sally Wilson, the following are among the budget cuts:

  • Main Street Program (all funding)
  • Soup kitchen, Homeless shelter (SHIFT program) (all funding)
  • Overtime from Osceola Animal Control
  • Parks and Recreation (5% of funding)
    • Fireworks, Splash Pad water park
  • $175,000 to trim trees every three years
  • Two job positions in the electric department
  • City-wide Easter egg hunt
  • City General (10% of funding)
    • Travel trips
  • Lobbyist

At this time, it's unknown if there are any other budget cuts.

Region 8 asked Mayor Wilson what the reason is behind the budget cuts.

“The proposed salary given to the council on about Nov. 27 had a $144,000 surplus," Wilson said. “Currently, the city has about $1 million set aside for emergencies. I take it to understand that the council wants to build a bigger surplus to cover any large emergency in the future.”

