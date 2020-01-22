City of Osceola announces unexpected budget cuts

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) -In Mississippi County, a city is making some major changes after some unexpected budget cuts.
On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Osceola called a special council meeting to present the cuts from 5 to 10%.
According to Mayor Sally Wilson, the following are among the budget cuts:
- Main Street Program (all funding)
- Soup kitchen, Homeless shelter (SHIFT program) (all funding)
- Overtime from Osceola Animal Control
- Parks and Recreation (5% of funding)
- Fireworks, Splash Pad water park
- $175,000 to trim trees every three years
- Two job positions in the electric department
- City-wide Easter egg hunt
- City General (10% of funding)
- Travel trips
- Lobbyist
At this time, it's unknown if there are any other budget cuts.
Region 8 asked Mayor Wilson what the reason is behind the budget cuts.
“The proposed salary given to the council on about Nov. 27 had a $144,000 surplus," Wilson said. “Currently, the city has about $1 million set aside for emergencies. I take it to understand that the council wants to build a bigger surplus to cover any large emergency in the future.”
As more information becomes available, we will update you on our Region 8 News app.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.