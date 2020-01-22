Council approved transferring mayor’s car to police dept., money transferred to buy new car for mayor’s office

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro City Council met Tuesday night and discussed several items including ordinances on yard waste collection and a vehicle for the mayor.
The city discussed whether to amend a current ordinance dealing with yard waste collection.
The amendment would require residents to place yard waste collected by the city in paper bags that must be sealed.
When it comes to commercial businesses, lawn care, and tree service companies, along with contractors, they would not be allowed to place any type of yard waste for collection by the city and it must be disposed of at their cost.
And if any residential yard waste is put in plastic bags, it must be disposed of at their cost.
The ordinance was held for a second reading.
Then the council discussed an ordinance to waive competitive bidding and allow the city to buy a used car for the mayor’s office and transfer his current vehicle to the police department.
The Jonesboro Police Department wanted to buy a new Chevrolet Tahoe to add to their fleet, but it was discovered that Tahoes are not available under the DFA State Contract for purchase in 2020.
The closest comparable vehicle being offered are a Dodge Durango and a Ford Explorer.
Mayor Harold Perrin has a Tahoe that was bought last year and is equipped with a police equipment package, the ordnance said.
The mayor is willing to transfer his Tahoe to the police department and has found a 2019 Infinity QX60 for $28,924.
The ordinance would amend the budget to transfer the money for the purchase from the police department to the mayor’s office.
Council members put an emergency clause on the ordinance, which waived second and third readings.
A robust discussion was had but eventually, the council voted to adopt the amendment.
