Garbage truck drivers collect service awards

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Four Jonesboro garbage truck drivers laid waste to the competition.
The men, who work for Downum’s Waste Services, recently won a combined $40,000 in safety awards from their parent company, Waste Pro USA.
According to an email Wednesday, the company recognized Scott Greenwood, Steve Wheeler, Randy Brandon, and Donnie Galbreath for their safety achievements during an awards ceremony in December.
To be eligible, the four drivers had to “maintain a spotless work record for three years, including excellent customer service, no accidents, injuries, or property damage.”
Each driver received a $10,000 check.
