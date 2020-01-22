Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts is trying to prove himself as a legitimate NFL prospect after leading two elite college programs. The Oklahoma and one-time Alabama star is auditioning for scouts, executives and coaches at the Senior Bowl all week. It's a trip back to Crimson Tide country. He led both programs into the College Football Playoff and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in his one season with Lincoln Riley's Sooners. Hurts says his biggest selling point is simple: He wins.