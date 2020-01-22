Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their first Super Bowl in 50 years and nobody is happier than the family that owns the franchise. Clark Hunt is the most visible face of the Hunt family. He has wanted desperately to win the AFC championship trophy that bears the name of his father and the team's founder, Lamar. And when the Chiefs checked that off with a win over the Tennessee Titans, it also meant that his mother, Norma, would finally get to see their team in the big game for the first time since 1970.