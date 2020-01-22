Instructor advises to have both first aid and CPR training

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When someone stops breathing, that’s when first aid and CPR training is crucial to saving lives.
Detailed training such as automated external defibrillator (AED) placement, proper approaches to persons not breathing, using an Epinephrine injector, and more is what instructor Logan Lee discusses.
Lee owns and operates the 141 Shooting Range in Jonesboro, but offers classes that go along with emergencies.
He says everyone can benefit from first aid and CPR training.
“People from wide ranges of expertise were here today to have a common goal and that’s to help someone when they need the best of them,” Lee said.
Teachers, engineers, and foster parents attended Tuesday’s class. Lee said everyone having both first aid and CPR training is important.
“CPR is kind of the far end of the spectrum when it comes to medical aid,” Lee added. “At that time, they’re dead otherwise and we’re trying to bring them back. However, if we manage the first aid correctly in the beginning, then we can, a lot of times, prevent it from getting that extreme.”
Lee’s class discusses adult, child and infant training for choking and if they stop breathing.
Additionally, Lee demonstrates how to property remove dirty sanitation
gloves and how to approach someone properly using words and actions.
Those in attendance at Lee’s class say this class was the most detailed one they had attended, and they say everyone should have the training.
