Jan. 22: What you need to know

Weather Headlines
Our streak of cold weather will continue over the next few days.
We’ll get closer to the 40s today though most come up just short with highs in the upper 30s expected.
A few showers are possible later in the day with better rain chances coming overnight.
Temperatures will hover near freezing so we’ll have to watch for freezing rain mainly in the Ozarks.
News Headlines
Counseling will be available to Hoxie school students Wednesday following a school bus crash that sent seven of their classmates to the hospital.
“Devastation.” That’s how a Sedgwick man describes the scene of that crash involving a school bus and a dump truck that ended in his front yard.
A new car for Mayor Harold Perrin was just one of the topics discussed at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
Despite strong objections from Democrats, early Wednesday morning the Republican-led Senate refused to issue subpoenas for documents and witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
