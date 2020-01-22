Jonesboro police search for burglary suspect at daycare

JPD is asking for your help in the identification of the suspect in the following video who can clearly be seen burglarizing a local daycare. He took several things that did not belong to him including a laptop and children's tablets. The suspect is seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, gloves, and a red lanyard can be seen hanging out of his back pocket. We've posted a few photos in the comments. When identified, he will be charged with Commercial Burglary, Theft of $1000 or less, and Criminal mischief in the 1st degree. If you know this suspect or his whereabouts, send us a message or call the Desk Sergeant at 870-935-5657. Ref# 00624