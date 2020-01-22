Jonesboro police search for burglary suspect at daycare

By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 22, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 3:42 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are wanting to know who burglarized a local daycare and stole a laptop and children’s tablets.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, police have been investigating the case. They are hopeful that the video of the burglary can help make an arrest in the case.

JPD is asking for your help in the identification of the suspect in the following video who can clearly be seen burglarizing a local daycare. He took several things that did not belong to him including a laptop and children's tablets. The suspect is seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, gloves, and a red lanyard can be seen hanging out of his back pocket. We've posted a few photos in the comments. When identified, he will be charged with Commercial Burglary, Theft of $1000 or less, and Criminal mischief in the 1st degree. If you know this suspect or his whereabouts, send us a message or call the Desk Sergeant at 870-935-5657. Ref# 00624

The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, gloves, black pants and a red lanyard could be seen in his back pocket, police said.

The suspect is facing commercial burglary, theft of property $1,000 or less and criminal mischief in the 1st degree charges.

Anyone with information on the suspect on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.

