Jonesboro police search for burglary suspect at daycare

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are wanting to know who burglarized a local daycare and stole a laptop and children’s tablets.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, police have been investigating the case. They are hopeful that the video of the burglary can help make an arrest in the case.
The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, gloves, black pants and a red lanyard could be seen in his back pocket, police said.
The suspect is facing commercial burglary, theft of property $1,000 or less and criminal mischief in the 1st degree charges.
Anyone with information on the suspect on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.