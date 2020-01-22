Jonesboro & Walnut Ridge win the Hot Shots of the Week (Jan. 13th-18th)

Finally, it's time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week.
The Jonesboro boys and Walnut Ridge girls win the fan vote on kait8.com.
The Golden Hurricane beat Valley View by 24 votes in the boys ballot. They moved the rock in style, Amarion Wilson to Jake Harrell to Jesse Washington to Ryan Rouse for 2. JHS knocked off GCT on Friday.
The Lady Bobcats beat Nettleton by 70 votes in the girls ballot. Bailey Augustine dropped a career high 49 points on January 13th, the state’s leading scorer fueled Walnut Ridge past Osceola
