Judge: Give Little Rock police officer badge, gun back

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Little Rock's police chief could lose his badge and gun if the city doesn't fully reinstate an officer fired for fatally shooting a black motorist.
A Pulaski County judge on Tuesday found the city in contempt of his order to reinstate Officer Charles Starks, who had been fired over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire last year.
The judge said the city faces a $10,000 daily fine if it doesn't comply. Starks' attorneys last week argued the city wasn't complying since Starks was placed on a “relieved of duty” status and wasn't given his badge or gun back.
