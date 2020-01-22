Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A prosecutor in Georgia says advanced genetic genealogy testing helped authorities solve three rape cases from 1999. Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes said in a press release Tuesday that the three rapes happened between June and October 1999 within a three-mile radius of each other. The district attorney's office began looking into the cold case again in late 2018 and advanced testing techniques led them to a man in Arkansas. They got a DNA sample from the man, 48-year-old Lorinzo Novoa Williams, and it matched the DNA in the 1999 rape kits. Authorities in Arkansas said Williams went missing after the DNA sample was taken and turned up dead.