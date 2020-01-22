Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

GUN VIOLENCE-MISSOURI
Missouri lawmakers spar over how to handle spike in violence
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker pitching a tough-on-crime bill Tuesday directed blame for a surge in violence in the state's biggest cities at factors including the sometimes violent protests in Ferguson and St. Louis' prosecutor, the city's first black circuit attorney. That spurred a black Democratic senator from the city to call out her Republican colleague for looking at the issue of crime through the perspective of a “privileged” white man. The dispute highlights a divide among lawmakers over how to address an uptick in violence in the state’s biggest cities.
FATAL FIRE-ARSON
Missouri man charged with murder after house fire kills teen
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — A 39-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder and arson in the death of a 16-year-old boy in a fire in a St. Louis suburb. Bobby Copass is being held on $1 million bond in the death of Dustin Baggett in a fire Friday in Florissant. Baggett died Saturday after being injured in the fire on Friday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a relative said Copass set the fire after becoming angry when he was asked to move out of the family's home. The boy's mother escaped the fire but firefighters removed Baggett, who had autism, through a window. Relatives decided to remove him from life support on Saturday.
MULTIPLE SHOT-MISSOURI
Man who opened fire at club had past weapon charge dropped
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who opened fire outside a Kansas City nightclub, killing a woman and injuring at least 15 other people before a guard killed him, had a past weapons charge dropped after lawmakers loosened the state's gun laws. Twenty-nine-year-old Jahron Swift had been in trouble with the law before he opened fire on people leaving or waiting to get into the 9ine Ultra Lounge in eastern Kansas City late Sunday. The shooting killed 25-year-old Raeven Parks, of Kansas City. He had two gun cases, but the second was dismissed after the Republican-led Legislature passed legislation loosening gun restrictions.
JUVENILE ON JUVENILE SHOOTING
Juvenile shoots, wounds another youth
BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one juvenile has shot and seriously injured another youth in southwest Missouri. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Battlefield. The wounded juvenile was in stable condition as of Monday. The post said the suspect is in juvenile custody. No other information was immediately released, including the ages of the shooter and the victim.
MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING
Corps trims water flowing into lower Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from Gavins Point Dam will be reduced slightly to protect drinking water supplies even though the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is still working to eliminate water from last year. The Corps said Tuesday it is trimming the amount of water flowing out of Gavins Point to 27,000 cubic feet (764.55 cubic meters) per second. Corps spokeswoman Eileen Williamson said the new lower releases will allow the level of Lewis and Clark Lake to stabilize and ensure communities will be able to continue drawing drinking water from the lake,
DEADLY CRASH-FIELD
Woman killed after crashing UTV vehicle in Missouri field
SEYMOUR, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed after crashing her utility task vehicle in a southwest Missouri field. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Rebecca Tavares, of Seymour, hit a fence post with her 2012 John Deere Gator UTV, causing it to overturn sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning. The patrol says she was ejected and trapped underneath the vehicle on private property just south of Seymour.
GUN VIOLENCE-ST. LOUIS
14-year-old boy killed in weekend shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot as he walked to a St. Louis store. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Agatha Davis urged whoever killed her grandson, Timothy Lucas, to surrender to police. She says the teen “wasn't a bad boy” and “could be sweet." He was shot in the chest around 6:15 p.m. Saturday and died about an hour later at a hospital. Police have not indicated what may have prompted the shooting. His death comes after St. Louis saw 12 children and teens killed in homicides in 2019.
BOOKS N BROS
Program features teen who began book club for black students
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A black student from St. Louis who founded a book club to encourage black boys and others was featured in documentary series produced by Disney about young people making a difference in the world. Sidney Keys III created Books n Bros after realizing that books in his majority-white school didn't offer him stories of people who look like him. The 13-year-old told the St. Louis-Dispatch that he founded the club to promote African American literacy. The club now has more than 150 members. The 30-minute documentary, “The Spectacular Sidney,” became available Friday on the video streaming service Disney Plus.