Lights! Cameras! Alcohol! ABC approves liquor sales at Malco

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Alcoholic Beverage Control board Wednesday gave the greenlight to Malco Theaters to sell alcohol at its cinema in Jonesboro.
The decision came after several people, including Police Chief Rick Elliott, traveled to Little Rock to voice their opinions on the matter. Some opposed, while others offered their support.
The board denied the theater’s request to sell alcohol at its Parker Road location last year after receiving a letter from Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington objecting to the request.
At the time, ABC said they received 19 letters from citizens expressing their concerns, as well as a document signed by 60 people opposing the sale of alcohol.
Malco appealed the decision and a hearing was scheduled for Jan. 22.
Chief Elliott was among those who appeared at the hearing to discuss his department’s duty to keep the theater’s patrons protected, and how they would continue to provide a police presence at the cinema.
Several people traveled to the state capitol to voice their opposition who claimed they were concerned about people leaving the theater and driving while under the influence.
Malco’s Senior Vice President Larry Etter told the board they had never had any police reports filed against the theater or its patrons.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.