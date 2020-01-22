Man describes chaos after school bus ended on his yard

SEDGWICK, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash forced a school bus to land right in Steven Brown’s yard just north of Sedgwick Tuesday afternoon.
Arkansas State Police said in a news release that a dump truck traveling south on Highway 63, driven by Houston Franks, hit the rear end of the bus as it began to turn off the highway onto Lawrence County Road 703.
The crash caused the bus, driven by Jeremy Parmer, to veer off the road and overturn.
Brown wasn’t home at the time but when he got there he said the scene was complete chaos.
"I don't know what to say... devastation," Brown said.
He saw cars lined up, the front end of a dump truck demolished and a bus overturned in his yard.
Brown’s brother was the first to tell him that it happened on his yard.
"He said, 'You know bud, I'm not trying to trip you out or anything but it's in your yard. It's right where your red truck use to be,'" Brown said.
Brown had trees that lined the front of his home and it left many of them displaced.
“My landlord didn’t like the fact that there were trees in the ditch. I said, 'Bud you have to understand something, when they hit them rumble strips, I hear it all the time. I sit right here in the corner of the house here. That could save my life. It could bounce them off that tree and now that big monster tree is gone.’”
Despite the damage, he's glad to hear that no one has died.
“Vehicles can be replaced, house can be fixed, but you can’t bring a life back,” Brown said.
When asked what's next for him, Brown said he didn't know.
“Never dealt with anything like this. I don’t even know where to start,” he said.
Stephen Brown said he will start working on cleaning the last of the bus and his own damaged property out of his yard.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.