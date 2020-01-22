Marion School District considering year-round school calendar, staggered start times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Arkansas school district is looking at going to a year-round schedule.
Marion School District is considering what they’re calling a hybrid calendar, which would have students attending classes nine weeks at a time with two-week breaks in between. The school year would begin at the end of July and end in early June.
Students would still attend school for the 178 state-mandated days. District leaders say they believe it could improve learning outcomes.
Another consideration is staggering start and end times for students. Times would remain the same for kindergarten through sixth-grade students, but students in seventh through 12th grade would go to school from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
The district says research shows later start times can benefit the learning process of teens, but it could also help alleviate some of their transportation issues, particularly a bus shortage. Right now, buses run double routes with some students waiting up to an hour for a ride and another 45-minute commute to and from school.
The alternative would be purchasing 18 additional buses for more than $3 million, plus the cost of hiring and maintaining the same number of additional drivers.
It’s not clear when Marion will make the final decision on the calendar.
You can read more about the proposals on the district’s website.
