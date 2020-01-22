The West Memphis and Blytheville boys were victorious in conference showdowns Tuesday night. The Blue Devils beat Jonesboro to move to 14-3 overall, 4-0 in the 5A East. The Chickasaws beat Valley View to move to 18-3 overall, 8-0 in 4A-3 play.
Reigning girls state champions Nettleton and Melbourne won to stay perfect in conference.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/21/2020)
West Memphis 47, Jonesboro 43 (Boys)
Nettleton 49, Paragould 41 (Girls)
Blytheville 62, Valley View 40 (Boys)
Melbourne 70, BIC 37 (Boys)
Melbourne 59, BIC 19 (Girls)
Hillcrest 64, CRA 27 (Boys)
West Memphis 61, Jonesboro 58 (Girls)
Nettleton 60, Paragould 47 (Girls)
Marion 61, Mountain Home 48 (Boys)
Mountain Home 43, Marion 40 (Girls)
Searcy 73, Greene County Tech 59 (Boys)
Greene County Tech 58, Searcy 44 (Girls)
Brookland 74, Highland 45 (Boys)
Westside 65, Southside 43 (Boys)
Batesville 72, Pocahontas 58 (Boys)
Manila 68, Corning 60 (Boys)
Gosnell 62, Walnut Ridge 51 (Boys)
Rivercrest 76, Hoxie 66 (Boys)
Hoxie 56, Rivercrest 21 (Girls)
Wynne 59, Stuttgart 51 (Boys)
Wynne 39, Stuttgart 31 (Girls)
Tuckerman 82, Bald Knob 71 (Boys)
Tuckerman 73, Bald Knob 37 (Girls)
Harding Academy 95, Harrisburg 48 (Boys)
Harding Academy 56, Harrisburg 25 (Girls)
Cedar Ridge 61, Palestine-Wheatley 43 (Boys)
Cedar Ridge 49, Palestine-Wheatley 36 (Girls)
Riverview 51, Cave City 41 (Boys)
Cave City 47, Riverview 16 (Girls)
Earle 74, Clarendon 64 (Boys)
Earle 64, Clarendon 37 (Girls)
EPC 34, Barton 19 (Girls)
Salem 49, Riverside 39 (Boys)
Marked Tree 74, KIPP Delta 45 (Boys)
Sloan-Hendrix 55, Marmaduke 44 (Boys)
Armorel 82, KIPP Blytheville 37 (Boys)
Armorel 43, KIPP Blytheville 13 (Girls)
Lee 78, McCrory 45 (Boys)
Viola 71, Western Grove 39 (Girls - Lady Longhorns 26-2)
Viola 74, Western Grove 66 (Boys)
Izard County 78, Calico Rock 40 (Boys)
Calico Rock 39, Izard County 37 (Girls)
NEACHE 55, Lee Academy 34 (Boys)
Mammoth Spring 63, Norfork 53 (Boys)
