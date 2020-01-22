No political campaign signs allowed on state-owned highways

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -ARDOT wants to remind candidates for political office and their supporters that it’s against the law to place campaign signs on the highway right of way.
In a news release, ARDOT officials said only directional, informational, and regulatory highway signs are allowed on state-owned highway property.
The local area maintenance office removes all other signs.
“The Arkansas Department of Transportation encourages everyone to follow the right of way laws and keep the roadsides clear in order to ensure our highways are as safe as possible,” Scott Bennett, ARDOT Director, said.
Small yard signs placed on the right of way will be removed, while owners of large billboard signs will have the chance to remove the signs before ARDOT steps in.
Owners can pick up the signs during normal business hours at the nearest ArDOT area maintenance office.
