Ole Miss launching robot food delivery service

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Ordering food just got easier for students at the University of Mississippi. Ole Miss has launched a food robot delivery service for the university campus.
Starship Technologies is working with Ole Miss Dining Services and making food and drinks more accessible on campus.
Starting Jan. 22, students, faculty and staff can download the Starship Deliveries app to order food and drinks. One of the 30 robots will deliver food anywhere on campus within a few minutes.
Each robot can hold up to 20-lbs. Those who use the service can order items from Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, McAlister’s, Panda Express, Which Wich, Qdoba, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Raising Cane’s, Steak ‘n Shake, Freshii, Papa John’s and Sambazon.
"We’re honored to be able to help make lives a little bit easier for Rebels across the Ole Miss campus by offering the world’s leading autonomous delivery service,” said Ryan Tuohy, senior vice president of business development at Starship.
Officials said a team of humans will be monitoring the robots and remotely take control if needed.
