Region 8 elementary school receives grant for playground, in need of library

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -One elementary school in Mississippi County now has $58,000 in its pocket to build its’ first playground.
The Blue and You Foundation handed the check over Tuesday morning to Marlana Hughes, the school principal for KIPP Delta Elementary, to help promote outdoor activity and health.
Hughes said they hope to begin construction within the next month, and the project should take at least one year to complete.
Now that the playground is checked off of their list, there’s another project the school wants help with, a library.
“We currently do not have a library. That’s something with literacy being one of our priorities, we are looking for grants and people to assist in creating a library for our teams," Hughes said.
For anyone out there interested in helping Kipp Delta Elementary meet their goal to have a library, email Marlana.Hughes@kippdelta.org or call (870) 714-0684.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.