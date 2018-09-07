Temperatures Hover Near Freezing Tonight, Light Glaze of Ice For Some

Temperatures will hover near freezing overnight with most of Region 8 a degree or two above freezing. A light glaze of ice is still possible for those under a Winter Weather Advisory in the Ozarks and across southern Missouri. Sleet could mix with the rain at times but will melt in areas where temperatures are above 32 degrees. By sunrise Thursday, temperatures go above freezing for everyone as rain continues to fall. A few snow showers or rain showers could linger on Friday with only a dusting expected at best along the Arkansas/Missouri state line. Most see nothing or just a few flakes. Highs rise to the 40s for some by Friday afternoon. Over the weekend, highs in the upper 40s are expected with partly cloudy skies.