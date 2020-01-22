Two arrested in commercial burglary, one accused of assaulting police officer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested two men over the weekend, and one is accused of grabbing a police officer by the throat and hitting her in the face.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police responded to the 1100-block of Hope Street Saturday morning for a commercial burglary.
Two officers arrived on the scene and saw two people split up and run in opposite directions.
One of the officers made contact with Dennis Thomas, who was running toward the police car.
After a short chase, the officer arrested Thomas and placed him into custody. He was handcuffed and searched, at which time the officer found a loaded revolver in his left sleeve.
The affidavit said Thomas told the officer he ran because he was on parole and was not supposed to have the gun on him.
“Dennis Thomas advised the officer he lost his phone which was later discovered in front of the business that was being burglarized,” the affidavit stated.
The officer was told the gun on Thomas was stolen from the building.
The gun’s owner was able to identify the gun that was on Thomas when he was arrested.
The other officer said she saw Thomas running away from the building, but saw David Sullivan leaving the building, who then ran away from her.
She began chasing Sullivan, telling him to stop.
The officer deployed her taser, which made Sullivan go to the ground momentarily.
He got back up, began charging at the officer, and grabbed her by the throat, choking her.
The officer was able to get Sullivan’s hand off of her throat, but Sullivan then began punching her in the face.
The officer fell to the ground as Sullivan began to run away.
“[The officer] was able to get back up and continued to chase after him while her eye was beginning to swell shut,” the affidavit said.
Sullivan stopped and began assaulting the officer again, this time going after her gun and taser.
When other officers arrived, a taser was deployed on Sullivan which had no effect on him.
Officers were able to take him into custody and it was noted there was a strong smell of intoxicants coming from Sullivan.
The affidavit said the officer sustained severe injuries to her left eye, but her other injuries were minor.
Less than $1,000 worth of damage was sustained to the building.
On Jan. 21, a judge found probable cause to charge Thomas with commercial burglary, theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500, possession of a firearm by certain persons, resisting arrest – refusal to submit to arrest/use force, and fleeing. His bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety.
Probable cause was found to charge Sullivan with commercial burglary, theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500, second-degree battery, aggravated assault upon certified law enforcement officer or employee of state/local correctional facility, fleeing, obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal mischief, and public intoxication. His bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
