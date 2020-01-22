Woman charged in hit-and-run crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman accused of hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene of the accident faced a judge Tuesday.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police responded to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital Saturday due to a pedestrian accident.
The officer was told the victim was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
The vehicle was identified as a black Ford Fusion that would be missing the passenger side mirror due to the crash.
The victim said she was walking east on Johnson Avenue when the car swerved and hit her.
An Arkansas state trooper found the car at the intersection of Nettleton Avenue and Caraway Road and stopped it.
The driver was identified as Mindy Britt and she was cited for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
Jonesboro police then arrived to confirm the vehicle matched the description of the one from the hit and run.
Britt was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury and on Tuesday a judge found probable cause to charge her with that.
Her bond was set at $25,000.
