A-State men’s basketball hosts South Alabama Thursday, women travel to Louisiana

Caleb Fields is among two Division I freshmen to average at least 11.0 points (11.2), 3.0 rebounds (3.2), 3.0 assists (3.5) and fewer than 2.0 turnovers (1.9) per game (24 players regardless of classification average those numbers this season). A-State is 13-2 when shooting 40 percent or better and 12-2 when scoring 65 or more points this season. The Red Wolves have 11 games with 14 or more assists this season after posting a combined 13 the last two seasons.