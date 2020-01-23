A-State men’s basketball hosts South Alabama Thursday, women travel to Louisiana

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State men’s basketball (13-7, 5-4 Sun Belt) vs. South Alabama (12-8, 5-4 Sun Belt)
Thursday, January 23 • 7:00 PM • Jonesboro, Ark. • First National Bank Arena • ESPN +
The 2019-20 campaign marks the program’s 92nd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,220-1,174 all-time record (.510) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season. A-State is 9-1 this season and 31-5 under head coach Mike Balado when scoring 65 points before its opponent.
Caleb Fields is among two Division I freshmen to average at least 11.0 points (11.2), 3.0 rebounds (3.2), 3.0 assists (3.5) and fewer than 2.0 turnovers (1.9) per game (24 players regardless of classification average those numbers this season). A-State is 13-2 when shooting 40 percent or better and 12-2 when scoring 65 or more points this season. The Red Wolves have 11 games with 14 or more assists this season after posting a combined 13 the last two seasons.
A-State is among three Division I teams to have two players (Marquis Eaton and Caleb Fields) averaging at least 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and fewer than 2.0 turnovers per game (45 total players average those numbers). The Red Wolves are 4-1 in league play when making nine or more free throws in the first half. A-State has five comebacks despite trailing by 10 or more points in the second half.
Arkansas State women’s basketball (7-10, 4-2 Sun Belt) at Louisiana (11-6, 4-2 Sun Belt)
Thursday, January 23 • 6:00 PM • Lafayette, La. • Cajundome • ESPN+
Ending a two-game road swing, Arkansas State is set to face Louisiana at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Cajundome. Action will be broadcast live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Radio Network at 95.3 The Ticket.
Arkansas State has had three or more players score in double figures in 10 of its 17 games so far this season. Since the 2012-13 season, Arkansas State is 91-41 (.689) when three or more players score in double figures.
In A-State’s seven wins, the Red Wolves have posted a 69.9% assist percentage (123 assists to 176 made baskets). Thursday’s game is the 71st meeting all-time between Arkansas State and Louisiana, with A-State holding a 52-18 advantage in the series. Arkansas State has forced 18 or more turnovers in eight of the last 10 contests. A-State has forced double-digit turnovers in all but two games this season.
When A-State is victorious, five players average in double figures: Peyton Martin (14.3), Jireh Washington (13.1), Payton Tennison (12.5), Morgan Wallace (12.4) and Jada Ford (10.9. Wallace also nearly averages a double-double at 9.6 rebounds per game in those seven wins. This season, through 16 games, A-State has been among the nation’s best at getting to the free-throw line, ranking fourth in the league (49th nationally) with 348 free-throw attempts.
According to HerHoopStats.com, the Red Wolves rank 25th nationally (out of 351 teams) in Free Throw Rate (% of two-point scoring attempts including all free throw trips that result in a free throw trip) with a 20.6 percent clip.
