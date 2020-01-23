Arkansas falls to Mississippi State, drops back to back games for the first time this season

Press Release from Arkansas Athletics
Arkansas out-scored the bigger Mississippi State squad 46-24 in the paint, but the Bulldogs were 27-of-31 at the free throw line to claim a 77-70 victory Wednesday night.
The Razorbacks were just 6-of-11 at the free throw line.
Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt Jr., each had 20 points for Arkansas, while Jones and Isaiah Joe each pulled down seven rebounds.
Reggie Perry led the Bulldogs with 26 points and 13 rebounds, as the sophomore was 14-of-15 at the free throw line.