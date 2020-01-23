Arkansas State football will kick off 2020 spring practice on February 17th

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is changing things up for 2020.
The Red Wolves will start and finish spring practice before spring break. In past years, Blake Anderson’s squad would split workouts on both ends of the break.
A-State announced Thursday that practice will be on Monday, February 17th. Scrimmages are set for Friday, February 28th and Wednesday, March 11th. The spring game is set for Thursday, March 19th at 6:00pm.
Anderson enters his 7th season as Red Wolves head coach. One of the biggest headlines in the spring will be the quarterback battle between Logan Bonner and Layne Hatcher. Bonner threw for 1052 yards & 10 touchdowns in 4 games in 2019 before having season ending surgery. Hatcher earned Sun Belt Freshman of the Year honors after throwing for 2946 yards and accounting for 28 total TD’s.
