Arkansas State junior Bennett Pascoe named Sun Belt Men’s Track Athlete of the Week

For the second week in a row, an Arkansas State track and field athlete earned a Sun Belt Conference weekly honor, with Bennett Pascoe being named this week's Men's Track Athlete of the Week
Pascoe's award is his second conference weekly honor in the 2019-20 athletic year after earning Men's Runner of the Week on Sept. 25 after an impressive cross country season opener.
The junior earned the honor after nearly breaking a 52-year-old record in the men's mile on Friday at the Samford Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama. The second-team All-Sun Belt cross country honoree Pascoe led a 1-2-3 Arkansas State finish in the event, clocking a personal-best 4:09.31 that ranks second all-time in A-State indoor history – less than a second behind Bob Giersberg's mark of 4:08.44 set in 1968.
With his mile mark, the Conway, Arkansas, native now leads the Sun Belt Conference in both the mile and 5000m after posting a school-record 14:35.41 to win the 5000m at the UAB Vulcan Invitational in his indoor season opener on Jan. 11.
Pascoe joins A-State's Osereme Erewele and Grace Flowers as weekly award recipients this season, as Erewele and Flowers were named Women's Track and Women's Field Athletes of the Week on Jan. 15.
A-State will be back in action this weekend in a pair of meets, with most athletes returning to Birmingham for the third week in a row for the Green and Gold Invitational hosted by UAB. The Red Wolves' throwers will travel north to Carbondale, Illinois, for the Don DeNoon Invitational hosted by Southern Illinois.
