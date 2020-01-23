A Better Region 8: UCP Telethon this Sunday

A Better Region 8: UCP Telethon this Sunday
A Better Region 8: UCP Telethon
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 23, 2020 at 5:22 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 5:22 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We are all about helping those who need a hand up.

And we need your help this weekend.

For over 40 years, we have been broadcasting the UCP Telethon.

The annual UCP telethon raises monies for the non-profit group helping children and adults with cerebral palsy.
The annual UCP telethon raises monies for the non-profit group helping children and adults with cerebral palsy. (Source: Ronnie Weston)

UCP stands for United Cerebral Palsy. The local chapter collects your donations to help those with cerebral palsy live a life without limits.

They offer a number of services from early intervention in infants to helping adults with CP live an independent life.

All the money this non-profit collects stays right here in Region 8.

Last year you, collectively, viewers donated over $100,000.

If you'd like to make a donation—even if it's just $5—tune in this Sunday and make a difference. That money will stay right here, and may even help a neighbor with cerebral palsy.

It's the UCP Telethon, Sunday on KAIT-NBC and KAIT-CW, from noon to 6 p.m.

Tune in, make a donation, and make a difference.

It’ll make this a Better Region 8.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.