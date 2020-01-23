A Better Region 8: UCP Telethon this Sunday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We are all about helping those who need a hand up.
And we need your help this weekend.
For over 40 years, we have been broadcasting the UCP Telethon.
UCP stands for United Cerebral Palsy. The local chapter collects your donations to help those with cerebral palsy live a life without limits.
They offer a number of services from early intervention in infants to helping adults with CP live an independent life.
All the money this non-profit collects stays right here in Region 8.
Last year you, collectively, viewers donated over $100,000.
If you'd like to make a donation—even if it's just $5—tune in this Sunday and make a difference. That money will stay right here, and may even help a neighbor with cerebral palsy.
It's the UCP Telethon, Sunday on KAIT-NBC and KAIT-CW, from noon to 6 p.m.
Tune in, make a donation, and make a difference.
It’ll make this a Better Region 8.
