City of Newport working to approve an advertising and promotion commission

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - In Jackson County, the city of Newport hopes a proposed ordinance could bring more people and revenue to the city.
On Tuesday night, an advertising and promotion commission ordinance passed to go on to second reading.
If approved, it would add a 3-percent tax for all hotels and motels and a 1-percent tax for all restaurants, fast food businesses and convenience stores.
Newport Mayor David Stewart says the move could bring in more revenue for city improvements and future plans.
“We’re looking at an entertainment district in Downtown Newport and this is the first step to having that entertainment district," Stewart said.
He added that the 1-percent tax will be insignificant, as simple as buying a $5 dollar hamburger and five cents is added onto it.
The members of the commission will be appointed by the mayor and approved by the city council. If established the commission will consist of seven members.
Four members will be owners and managers in the tourism industry, two will be members of the city council and one member will be a citizen.
The second reading will be Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.