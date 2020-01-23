Drugs, weapons, $5,600 in cash leads to man’s arrest

“Investigator Jefferson located another box containing another 130 pre-rolled marijuana blunts in Burgess’s vehicle in the garage. There were another 156 THC vape cartridges located throughout the residence as well as a 9mm Ruger pistol in Burgess’s bedroom in a jacket pocket,” the affidavit noted. “There was also a shotgun located in a spare bedroom as well as large amount of cash located in a closet in the hallway.”