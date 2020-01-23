Drugs, weapons, $5,600 in cash leads to man’s arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces several charges after police say they found a pound and a half of marijuana, an AK-47 type rifle and $5,663 in cash during a search of a home.
Adam David Burgess, 24, Jonesboro was arrested Jan. 22 on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit went to a home in the 3800 block of Turfway Drive after hearing about “a large amount of illegal narcotics being present in the residence.”
Officers spoke with Burgess and noticed a smell of marijuana inside the house.
Police then got permission from Burgess to search the residence, the affidavit noted.
“While searching the residence, Investigator Bailey located a box 56 Preroll marijuana blunts underneath the bed sitting beside an AK-47 type rifle with a loaded magazine,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit. “In the closet, Investigator Bailey located two vacuum sealed packages of suspected marijuana in a cooler in the closet weighing 1.5 LB’s. There was also approximately $460 located in a shoe box in the closet.”
Officers also found several THC vape cartridges, pre-rolled marijuana blunts and 51 grams of marijuana in the bathroom, police said.
“Investigator Jefferson located another box containing another 130 pre-rolled marijuana blunts in Burgess’s vehicle in the garage. There were another 156 THC vape cartridges located throughout the residence as well as a 9mm Ruger pistol in Burgess’s bedroom in a jacket pocket,” the affidavit noted. “There was also a shotgun located in a spare bedroom as well as large amount of cash located in a closet in the hallway.”
A $10,000 bond was set for Burgess by Special District Judge Jarrett Cobb during a court session Thursday.
Burgess will be arraigned Feb. 28 in circuit court.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.