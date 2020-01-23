Groups seek items they say could exonerate executed inmate

This undated photo provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows death-row inmate Ledell Lee. A ruling from the state Supreme Court allowing officials to use a lethal injection drug that a supplier says was misleadingly obtained cleared the way for Arkansas to execute Ledell Lee on Thursday, April 20, 2017, although he still had pending requests for reprieve. (Arkansas Department of Correction via AP) (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 23, 2020 at 2:54 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 2:54 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Two groups are suing a central Arkansas city and seeking the release of evidence they say could exonerate an inmate who was executed nearly three years ago.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Innocence Project asked a state judge to force Jacksonville authorities to release fingerprint tests and DNA they say supports claims convicted murderer Ledell Lee was innocent of the 1993 murder of Debra Reese.

The groups filed the lawsuit on behalf of Patricia Young, Lee’s sister.

Lee was the first of four inmates Arkansas executed in 2017 before its supply of a lethal injection drug expired.

