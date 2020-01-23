Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs saw value in a trio of players that were essentially castoffs from what was one of the least-successful franchises in the NFL over the past 10 years in Damien Williams, Matt Moore and Jordan Lucas. Their decision to pick them up when just about nobody else was calling is a big reason why they're playing in the Super Bowl. Williams has turned into their top running back, Moore played crucial games when Patrick Mahomes was hurt, and Lucas has been a valuable player on special teams while providing depth at safety this season.