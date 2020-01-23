James Taylor, Jackson Browne coming to FedExForum

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’ve got a friend, or know a girl in a flatbed Ford, you’ll want to buy two tickets to see James Taylor and Jackson Browne.
The two and their bands will be performing Saturday, June 27, at FedExForum in Memphis.
Taylor is best known for such hits as “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Fire and Rain,” and “Her Town Too.” While Browne hit the top of the charts with songs like “Take it Easy,” “Running on Empty,” and “Doctor My Eyes.”
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the FedExForum box office or at ticketmaster.com.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.