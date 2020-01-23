Jonesboro’s Jashaud Stewart on Landers Award radar

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Golden Hurricane and a future Razorback was in the spotlight Wednesday evening.
Jonesboro’s Jashaud Stewart was one of 10 finalists for the Landers Award. KATV has handed out this honor for the last 20 years, consider it the Heisman of Arkansas high school football.
Stewart led the state with 17 sacks in 2019. He already racked up 6A Player of the Year honors by the Little Rock Touchdown Club and the Arkansas Democrat Gazette Defensive Player of the Year.
Morrilton quarterback Jacolby Criswell won the Landers Award. The North Carolina signee led the Devil Dogs to the 5A semifinals.
West Memphis standout De’Arrius Howard won the inaugural Landers Award back in 2000. A-State signee Ahmad Adams (Bryant) was also one of the 2020 finalists.
