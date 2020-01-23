Man faces theft, breaking or entering, weapons charges in break-in cases

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man is in trouble with the law after his arrest in connection with at least a half-dozen break-ins, theft and trespassing cases, according to Sheriff John Montgomery.
Steven Ray Gauger, 28, Gamaliel was arrested Jan. 21 after the investigation into the six separate incidents.
According to a media release from Montgomery, deputies got a call around 10 a.m. Jan. 21 about a suspicious person at a residence on Baxter County Road 467. A witness told police they saw a man in a silver van at the residence, acting strange.
The witness was able to get a license plate number and gave the information to deputies.
A little while later, deputies got a call from someone on Baxter CR 37 about the silver van in the area.
“On this complaint, the suspicious person came up to the house and asked if the homeowner would like to buy some firewood. The homeowner declined and the man left,” Montgomery said. “A short time later, the homeowner discovered that two chainsaws were missing from his front porch, which were valued collectively at approximately $675.”
Deputies then went to an address on Maple Leaf Trail and found Gauger and the silver van, Montgomery said.
“While investigators were speaking with Gauger, they observed a canoe and a flat bottom boat that matched the description of ones being stolen at another recent theft on Baxter CR36. When Gauger was questioned about those articles, he asked for an attorney,” Montgomery said.
Deputies later found out that Gauger lived in a trailer on property that was owned by someone else. Deputies got permission to search the property; and found out the canoe and boat were taken from a property on Baxter CR 36.
“The victim of that theft stated that he and his family had recently lost their home to a fire. They had been making trips to the home place to gather property when they discovered the canoe, the boat, tools and various other miscellaneous items missing from the yard and from two storage sheds on the property,” Montgomery said.
As part of the investigation, deputies also found a 1972 Suzuki motorcycle that was stolen Jan. 13 from a place on Baxter CR 187, with a report from the same person about stolen automobile parts seen in a yard from another place on Baxter CR 187.
Deputies went to the second location and found a small utility trailer, taken from an address on Highway 5 North, in the driveway; as well as a 12-gauge shotgun at the residence, Montgomery said.
Gauger was arrested on suspicion of three counts of breaking or entering, two counts of felony theft of property, four counts of misdemeanor theft of property, two counts of misdemeanor criminal trespass, misdemeanor criminal mischief and possession of firearms by certain persons.
A $25,000 bond was set for Gauger, who will appear in circuit court in late January on the case, Montgomery said.
