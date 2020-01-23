Mid-South Mission of Mercy providing FREE dental work for patients this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South Mission of Mercy is preparing to provide free dental work to thousands on Friday and Saturday.
This is the fifth year the Mid-South Mission of Mercy has provided free dental care.
Starting Friday morning at 6:00, volunteers will be at Bellevue Baptist Church located at 2000 Appling Rd. Patients are seen at a first come first serve basis.
You do not need a license, proof of insurance or income. Patients only need to bring a list of their current medications.
Everyone is also encouraged to come early and wear extra clothes.
According to the MOM website, the organization has provided more than $4.5 million worth of dentistry to more than 8,000 patients in the greater Memphis area since 2016. Nearly 8,000 volunteers have helped them over the years.
