Mo. issuing nearly 200 licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries

MISSOURI. (KFVS) - A total of 192 licenses are expected to be issued by the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) for medical marijuana dispensary facilities.
State officials said, citing Article XIV, 24, dispensary facilities will be licensed per congressional district in Missouri and the state has eight districts.
Approved dispensary facilities will be notified through email. Staff can expect the email to come to the person who created the user account in the medical marijuana registry portal as well as the Primary Contact’s email and at least one other person on the application.
Notifications of application denial will be issued as well.
All approval notification are expected to go out on Thursday, Jan. 23.
The Department will post the final rank/scores of all medical marijuana dispensary facility applicants to its website.
Seed-to-sale facility certifications will be announced on Jan. 31.
More information about Missouri’s medical marijuana program can be found at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.
