More Rain and Flurries as This Storm System Exits

Through late Friday, our storm system will start to exit the region but not before producing more showers or snow flurries. Tonight, temperatures fall to the mid-30s for most keeping most of Region 8 above freezing. A few spots in the Ozarks or Southern Missouri could hit freezing overnight before temperatures rise on Friday. While most just see rain, some will see precipitation end as snow flurries even in areas above freezing. No accumulation is expected in areas above freezing with up to a dusting possible for the Mountain Home or West Plains area. Temperatures will rise to the 40s by noon on Friday. All of the precipitation should be gone by Friday evening. Highs in the 40s are anticipated over the weekend with more showers possible on Sunday.