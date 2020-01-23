School canceled Friday due to flu

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - No school Friday for kids in the Jackson County School District.
School administrators point to an outbreak of flu that led to a “high amount of student and staff absences.”
Superintendent Chester Shannon told Region 8 News that they have “a lot of confirmed flu and sickness” spreading throughout their district.
He said approximately 20 percent of the student body is out sick. Even more faculty members are fighting the flu, he said.
While students use Friday as an AMI Day 1, cleaning crews will be busy disinfecting every room.
Flu activity, according to the latest report from the Arkansas Department of Health, remains widespread with a “high level of intensity.”
So far, 27 Arkansans have died from the illness, including four in the past week.
