School participates in continuous active shooter training on campus

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County school has been working throughout the school year to make sure their kids are kept safe.
They’re doing so by having continuous active shooter training. Marmaduke School Resource Officer Matt Pruett says the school gives him security budget money.
He hopes the equipment he’s purchased is never used. A shield and a bulletproof vest are in his office, beside the cafeteria.
The school’s auditorium saw training by instructor Logan Lee. He owns and operates 141 Shooting Range in Jonesboro.
Thursday’s training prepared the school in case an active shooter approached the campus. He says all schools should prepare for the worst.
“Schools today, they used to have this ‘if-then’ thinking, which means if this happens, we’ll do this,” he says. “However, we’ve got to be more proactive so we say when this happens what will we do and if we had that mentality, we’ll be a lot more proactive in our training.”
Hands-on training is what Lee says prepares organizations when bad things happen. The weapons used in the training Thursday were even the most realistic possible.
Lee says it’s important to take training a step further and have a proactive approach.
