Walls come tumbling down after car crashes into building

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -
Weather Headlines
A Winter Weather Advisory in our northwestern counties will expire at mid-morning.
Until then, use caution with bridges and overpasses as temperatures hover near the freezing mark.
It’s going to be a cold, messy Thursday for the rest of us. We expect rain to affect morning, midday, and afternoon drive times with about ¾” total rainfall.
Some light snow will be possible in the Ozark Foothills overnight into early Friday.
Highs today and tomorrow struggle to reach the low 40s with evening lows in the mid-30s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast
News Headlines
While you were sleeping, the walls came tumbling down after a car crashed into a building.
A woman is in police custody, accused of killing a Region 8 man last year.
A Mississippi County town is making some major changes after some unexpected proposed budget cuts.
With frozen precipitation moving into parts of Region 8, a couple of schools have already canceled classes for the day.
Destiny Quinn will have those stories and more
