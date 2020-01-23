Woman arrested in Blytheville murder case

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman is being held in the Mississippi County jail in connection with a murder of a man last year in Blytheville.
According to Capt. John Frazier of the Blytheville Police Department, Mariah Diamond was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of Kevondre Williams.
Williams’ body was found around 2 p.m. Aug. 19 by a city worker mowing in the 2400 block of South Elm Street. Williams had been reported missing about six hours later.
Officials said family told police that Williams was last seen Aug. 13.
Frazier, who heads the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, told Region 8 News that the murder investigation is ongoing with officials following up on leads.
Anyone with information on the murder can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP.
