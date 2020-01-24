Arkansas State women’s basketball falls to Louisiana

A-State struck first on a pair of free throws by Wallace before the Cajuns scored seven unanswered to lead 7-2 at the media timeout with 4:57 to go in the first quarter. Louisiana tacked on another bucket before Shameka Tubbs broke the scoreless drought with a layup to make it 9-4. Andrea Cournoyer knocked down a corner three to push the lead back out to 12-4. A layup by Cournoyer made it a 10-point deficit before Maggie Mahan drained a trey to make it 14-7.